Mass. Power Plant Seeks To Avoid $237M Lien In Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (May 18, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt Massachusetts power plant is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to allow it to escape the $237 million arbitration award that started it down the path to Chapter 11, saying the lien for the award was entered only hours before it filed for bankruptcy. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Salem Harbor Power Development said it was well within its rights to avoid Iberdrola Energy Projects' judicial lien for the award amount because it was filed after Salem was legally insolvent, arguing that the lien was recorded in the county where the power plant is located on the day it filed for...

