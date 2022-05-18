Underwriters Beat Bank's $71M Suit Over Seized Ship

By Ronan Barnard (May 18, 2022, 5:42 PM BST) -- A group of underwriters has overcome a Greek bank's bid to make them pay out $71 million on an insurance policy for a ship detained for more than a year in Venezuela for suspected fuel smuggling. High Court Judge Neil Calver ruled on Tuesday that a war risks insurance policy for oil tanker ZouZou didn't entitle Piraeus Bank AE to a payout because authorities had seized the ship under criminal law, triggering an exclusion in the coverage. "The seizure was ... made by a criminal court under and in accordance with the criminal law of Venezuela," Judge Calver wrote. The bank,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS