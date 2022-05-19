Coca-Cola Case Offers Anti-Bribery Compliance Lessons

By Iskander Fernandez, Alexandra Miller and Jonathan Marion (May 19, 2022, 10:58 PM BST) -- With the case somewhat flying under the radar, on April 14, Southwark Crown Court was the venue for the recent sentencing of three companies, which were all convicted of failing to prevent an associated person from bribing on their behalf under Section 7 of the Bribery Act 2010. The R v. Corry case once more brought the issue of errant employees, contractors and third parties, and the risks they bring to businesses, back into the spotlight. Significantly, and despite the Bribery Act some 10 years ago signaling a culture change for the way companies conduct their commercial affairs, the convictions highlight...

