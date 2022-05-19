​​​​​​​Insurer's Hurricane Payment Delay Was Bad Faith, HOA Says

By Riley Murdock (May 19, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida homeowners association accused its insurer of acting in bad faith by denying its hurricane damage claim for years before ultimately being required to pay nearly $1.67 million following an appraisal. Harborside Terrace Owners Association Inc. said AIG unit Lexington Insurance Co.'s payment after a binding appraisal process affirmed the insurer's "underlying contractual liability" to pay the hurricane damage claim, according to a complaint that was removed from a Florida state court to a federal court Tuesday. A Florida homeowners association's suit against an AIG unit was removed to federal court, originally alleging that the insurer acted in bad faith...

