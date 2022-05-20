The SEC's Climate Disclosure Plan Fails Individual Investors

By Lawrence Cunningham (May 20, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT) -- There is an old truism inside Washington, D.C., that behind every policy lies special interests. Unfortunately, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's historic March proposal to create a new climate disclosure regime for U.S. companies is no exception. Despite the panoply of motivations behind the special interests promoting the rule, the SEC's climate proposal likely extends beyond those limits and runs counter to its mission of protecting individual investors. While Congress granted the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency broad authority over environmental policy, the SEC's authority is anchored in the idea of investor protection. This refers to regulations that deter fraud, produce...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS