3rd Circ. Considers Validity Of Undated Pa. Ballots

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 18, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel Wednesday quizzed attorneys on the practical effect of failing to properly list the date on a mail-in ballot envelope, seeming at times to support the notion that an incorrect or missing date on a ballot otherwise received in time should not invalidate a person's vote. While making no decisive remarks about which way they would rule in the case brought by Lehigh County voters, the three-judge panel did promise to have a ruling by the end of Friday, recognizing the need to provide guidance as quickly as possible before the general election in November. "We will have...

