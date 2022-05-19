Littler Adds Wood Smith Employment Litigator In LA

By James Mills (May 19, 2022, 10:16 AM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC is expanding by adding a Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP labor and employment litigator as a shareholder in its Los Angeles office. Stacey F. Blank, who spent the past 23 years at Wood Smith, joins the Littler office in Century City, the firm announced Wednesday. Blank represents clients in various employment matters, especially focusing on defending companies against wrongful termination and unfair competition cases. She handles all stages of litigation from early strategies to mediation, arbitration, trials and appeals. "I've worked with several Littler attorneys over the years and have long been impressed by the many sophisticated...

