Polsinelli Must Face Negligence Claims In $35M Crypto Fraud

By Elise Hansen (May 18, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC must face a defunct cryptocurrency trading club's argument that the law firm and a former partner failed to detect illegal activity that ultimately drained the club's coffers, a Florida federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington rejected Polsinelli and former partner Richard Levin's efforts to dismiss claims of professional negligence and negligent misrepresentation. Sanket Vyas, the liquidating agent for cryptocurrency trading group Q3I LP, has adequately claimed that Polsinelli and Levin acted negligently, and at this point they can't escape the claims by arguing that the fund's general partner was at least as much to...

