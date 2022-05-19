Medtronic Worker Can't Escape $1.3M Claim In Poaching Suit

By Matthew Santoni (May 19, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A former regional sales manager for Globus Medical Inc. can't duck the company's demand that he repay $1.3 million after jumping ship for rival company Medtronic, if only because the contracts he signed were ambiguous on what he was liable to repay, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled. The trio of agreements that Edward Sharp signed with Globus between February 2020 and October 2021 were unclear on what counted as his "salary," whether his "minimum monthly guaranteed draws" were part of that salary, and exactly how much of his pay and company-covered expenses he was required to give back if he left...

