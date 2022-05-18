NetNut Reaches No-Payment Settlement In Proxy Server Suit

By Britain Eakin (May 18, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap has permanently dismissed Bright Data Ltd.'s infringement suit against NetNut Ltd. over the Israeli company's proxy server patents after the parties said they reached a settlement agreement earlier this week. Judge Gilstrap granted a joint motion to dismiss the case on Tuesday after the parties informed the court Monday they had settled the dispute. The parties first notified the court on Friday of a potential settlement, asking the court to put all case deadlines on hold while they finalized the deal. Bright Data, a cloud service that says it connects tens of millions of devices to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS