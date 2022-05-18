PTAB Mulls Depth Of Evidence In Juniper's Bid To Kill Patent

By Britain Eakin (May 18, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday probed the extent to which WSOU Investments LLC needs to submit evidence to rebut arguments from accused infringer Juniper Networks Inc. that the patent licensing company's routing patent is invalid. The PTAB considered Juniper's challenge to the patent during a hearing conducted remotely in a proceeding the computer networking company lodged after getting hit with an infringement suit from WSOU, which operates as Brazos Licensing and Development. Juniper attorney Nima Hefazi of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP told the three-judge PTAB panel that it could easily side with his client and find...

