Calif. 4-Day Workweek Proposal Would Fuel Employer Exodus

By Julia Trankiem and Timothy Kim (May 24, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- California A.B. 2932, a new bill proposed by California Assembly Members Evan Low, D-Campbell, and Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, would amend Section 510 of the California Labor Code to change the workweek from the standard 40-hour workweek to a 32-hour workweek. A.B. 2932's New Overtime Requirements Presently, California employees are entitled to overtime pay for any time worked after eight hours in a day or 40 hours in a week. Overtime is paid at one and one-half times the employee's regular rate of pay. California is one of the few states with the eight-hour daily overtime threshold. The remaining states all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS