5 Tips For Attorneys To Get Jurors, Clients To Like You More

By Nick Muscavage (May 19, 2022, 10:13 AM EDT) -- New Jersey state Sen. Jon M. Bramnick brought attorneys at a State Bar Association event back to basics Wednesday, giving them advice on how to be more well liked by jurors and clients. State Sen. Jon M. Bramnick speaking to attorneys at the New Jersey State Bar Association's annual meeting Wednesday in Atlantic City. (Nick Muscavage | Law360) Bramnick, R-Westfield, is a practicing attorney at Bramnick Rodriguez Grabas Arnold & Mangan LLC who moonlights as a comedian. He offered the advice, which was sometimes tongue-in-cheek, at a session of the New Jersey State Bar Association's annual convention in Atlantic City....

