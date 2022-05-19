W.Va. Coal Co. In Contempt For Inadequate Compliance Plans

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 19, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge on Wednesday held Lexington Coal Co. in contempt for failing to comply with his order to submit an adequate plan for how the company will come into compliance with federal environmental laws. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers in December last year sided with West Virginia Highlands Conservancy and other green groups in a lawsuit and ruled that Lexington had violated the Clean Water Act and the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act at two of its coal mines. But the company has not complied with his order to articulate how it plans to improve its operations,...

