Willkie Taps Rival To Launch Frankfurt Capital Markets Team

By Ashish Sareen (May 30, 2022, 5:09 PM BST) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is launching a capital markets practice in Frankfurt after hiring Simon Weiss and Joseph Marx as partners from U.S. rival McDermott Will & Emery LLP. Weiss and Marx will join on June 1 to meet a growing demand from private equity sponsors and corporate clients for advice on capital markets transactions, Willkie's Frankfurt managing partner, Georg Linde, said on Monday. Willkie's private equity clients are increasingly seeking advice on dual-track exits, Linde said, work that the firm has historically referred to local firms in the German market. A dual-track exit is when a company chooses to go...

