AbbVie Execs Put 'Profits Over Compliance,' Investor Says

By Hailey Konnath (May 18, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- AbbVie Inc. executives have been hit with a new suit over allegations the company illegally marketed its drug Humira, this time from an investor who says the company's top brass prioritized "profit over compliance and market dominance over safety" and ultimately cost shareholders when it all came to light. The stockholder derivative complaint, filed in Delaware state court, focuses on accusations that Illinois-based AbbVie offered kickbacks to physicians and operated a misleading "nurse ambassador" program in marketing the blockbuster immunosuppressant drug. The complaint is dated May 11, but a redacted version was filed publicly on Tuesday. Investor and plaintiff Lynne Ranney...

