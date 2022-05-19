Vorys Sater Says Ex-Client Owes $1.1M Legal Bill

By Kelcey Caulder (May 19, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Vorys Sater Seymour and Pease LLP claims in a Georgia lawsuit that a former client and a Jones & Walden LLC attorney worked together to secretly send a $3 million settlement out of state to avoid paying the firm $1.1 million it was owed. In a complaint filed Monday, Vorys alleged that Jones & Walden attorney Cameron McCord and one of Vorys' former clients, Dermot Cawley, conspired avoid paying the firm fees for its work in litigation between members of JVR Iron & Metal LLC. The firm claims McCord and Cawley worked together to transfer a $3 million settlement that ended...

