The Term: Self-Financing Political Campaigns Just Got Easier

Law360 (May 19, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has eliminated much of the risk associated with congressional candidates lending to their own political campaigns. This week, Law360's The Term discusses the court's decision to strike down loan repayment restrictions passed 20 years ago to combat corruption and why the dissenting justices fear "sordid bargains" between donors and winning candidates. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. This week, the team catches...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS