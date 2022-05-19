British Steel Pension Members Told To File Complaints Now

By Martin Croucher (May 19, 2022, 12:31 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has urged former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme to file complaints against rogue advisers swiftly because a six-year limitation period could expire for some this week — before a proposed £71 million ($88 million) redress scheme is introduced. The watchdog has written to people who transferred out of the defined benefit scheme in 2016, warning them to act quickly or risk being unable to get compensation for their losses. The FCA warned in a letter dated Wednesday that the six-year window in which to complain about financial advice will slam shut for some as early...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS