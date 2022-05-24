DWF Boosts London Office With Trio of Partner Hires

By Ashish Sareen (May 24, 2022, 5:54 PM BST) -- DWF Group PLC announced on Tuesday that it has beefed up its team in London with a new head of employment from Locke Lord LLP and a veteran insurance attorney from BLM. The firm brought on Nick Dent from the U.S.-based Locke Lord on May 3 to lead its employment practice in London, one of three recent partner hires as part of a strategic expansion of the London office. DWF also picked up insurance partner Rosie Shapiro from BLM and real estate specialist Neal Bhattacharyya from Hogan Lovells. "We've got some significant core strengths in different practice areas and our priority...

