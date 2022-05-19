Mylan Keeps Up Fight To Nix Insomnia Drug Patent In UK

By Joanne Faulkner (May 19, 2022, 5:40 PM BST) -- Generic drugmaker Mylan told an appeals court on Thursday that the ordinary person's understanding of what makes a good night's sleep should be examined when deciding whether to revoke a patent for an insomnia drug. Mylan U.K. Healthcare Ltd. urged the Court of Appeal to overturn a decision upholding Israel-based Neurim Pharmaceuticals' patent for an insomnia medication using melatonin that it sells under the brand name Circadin. Mark Vanhegan QC of 11 South Square, counsel for Mylan, told the three-judge panel that the patent does not specifically show how the drug improves the restfulness of sleep, which is claimed in the patent....

