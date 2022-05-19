Legal Watchdog Backs Reforms To Limit SLAPPs

By Joel Poultney (May 19, 2022, 6:40 PM BST) -- The Law Society has urged the government to move ahead with plans to curb strategic lawsuits against public participation, or SLAPPs, saying Thursday that clearer rules are necessary to prevent abuses of justice and soften the libel laws used to threaten journalists. The solicitor's watchdog in England and Wales said changes are crucial to strengthen and clarify the framework surrounding the costly litigation often brought strategically by wealthy individuals or corporations to silence critics. The goal, the watchdog said, is often to suppress information in the public interest through abusive litigation. The Law Society President Stephanie Boyce warned that inaction could...

