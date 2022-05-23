NatWest Escapes $5M Push Payment Fraud Suit

By Joel Poultney (May 23, 2022, 6:29 PM BST) -- A judge has ruled that NatWest does not have to return $5 million to an engineering company, concluding that the bank was not responsible for the money sent in a push-payment fraud. High Court Judge Grant Bird rejected in a May 17 judgment, which has recently been made public, a range of claims brought by a Saudi unit of Italian engineering and energy group Maire Tecnimont SpA. The Saudi subsidiary is seeking to recover the money that it was tricked into paying into an account at NatWest Bank PLC owned by a fraudster. Judge Bird ruled that the enrichment itself was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS