News Group Fights TV Star's Phone-Hacking Accusations

By Joel Poultney (May 20, 2022, 5:23 PM BST) -- News Group Newspapers attempted to bat away an actor and television personality's phone-hacking allegations earlier this week, arguing her lawyers failed to properly prove claims that were already too late to bring. News Group, a U.K. subsidiary of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp., told the High Court on Tuesday that Sherrie Hewson, a former actor on long-running British soap "Coronation Street" and talk-show panelist "Loose Women," couldn't conclusively show that journalists illegally tapped her voicemails for sensitive information. "The claimant has failed to provide proper particulars in relation to … the voicemail messages to which the claimant alleges the defendant obtained access...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS