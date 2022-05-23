Aircraft Leasing Co. Sues UniCredit For $24M Over Guarantee

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 23, 2022, 7:20 PM BST) -- An international aircraft leasing company has sued UniCredit for $23.5 million, arguing sanctions on Russian businesses don't restrict the bank's London branch from paying up under a credit arrangement for leases to a Moscow cargo carrier. Two Aircastle Ltd. units told the High Court in an April 27 claim, which has recently been made public, that UniCredit's London branch is trying to hide behind the sanctions against Russia to avoid making the payments it agreed to finance through credit originally issued by Russian-state owned Sberbank to Russian airline AirbridgeCargo Airlines LLC. The lending — provided through letters of standby credit —...

