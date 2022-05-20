Goodwin Procter Partner Joins Transform Materials As GC

By Sue Reisinger (May 20, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Chemicals company Transform Materials has named a Goodwin Procter LLP partner as its next general counsel and vice president of strategy, the company announced Thursday. Amber Dolman, who was part of Goodwin's financial industry practice and chair of its fintech group in Boston, joins the company at a time of growth, the company said. She did not return a message Friday seeking comment. David Soane, founder and CEO of Transform, a Soane subsidiary, said Dolman will support growth at the privately held company "as we progress plans for multiple commercial-scale plants." Dolman will be leaving private practice after 18 years at Goodwin....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS