PTAB Declines Google IPR Of Captcha IP, Denies Bias Claim

By Britain Eakin (May 19, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has denied a bid by Google to invalidate a patent on Captcha security technology after determining the tech giant failed to show its invalidity challenge would likely succeed, while also rejecting allegations from the patent owner that it could not fairly review the patent. The PTAB issued the decision Wednesday, handing a victory to Nevada-based patent licensing company Defenders of the American Dream. The patent at issue covers technology on "completely automated public test to tell computers and humans apart," more commonly known as Captcha. The technology blocks bots by requiring computer users to input...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS