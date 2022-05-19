Microsoft Makes Cloud Changes Amid European Complaints

By Matthew Perlman (May 19, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Microsoft Corp. is changing its licensing practices to make it easier for cloud providers in Europe to host the technology giant's software after companies complained to enforcers that the terms were hindering their ability to compete. Brad Smith, Microsoft's president and vice chair, said in a blog post Wednesday that the changes are in response to "feedback" from cloud computing providers in Europe that have said the licensing policies make it harder for them to compete against large technology companies. The complaints, which surfaced in media reports last month, center around concerns that Microsoft charges more when its products like the...

