Warren, Others Want Hearing On Indian Boarding Schools Bill

By Caleb Symons (May 19, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A group of U.S. senators led by Elizabeth Warren asked a Senate panel Thursday to hold a hearing on legislation that would create the first-ever commission to investigate and detail the government's past efforts to erase Native American culture by forcing children to attend boarding schools away from their homelands. In their letter, the 19 Democratic senators said the so-called Truth and Healing Commission would recommend ways for Congress to address "intergenerational trauma passed down in Native families and communities" as a result of the boarding school program. That legislation — S. 2907 — would also help create a forum for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS