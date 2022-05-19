PTAB Wipes Claims In 2 Drilling Tool Patents

By Jasmin Jackson (May 19, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated claims in two patents on a drilling apparatus owned by well-constructor Enventure Global Technology Inc., ruling that prior art renders the claims obvious. In two decisions released Wednesday, a three-judge panel axed a total of 17 claims across both of Enventure's patents — U.S. Patent Nos. 6,892,819 and 7,240,729. The claims, which describe a drilling rig that can incrementally expand an oil or gas well in an "inchworm" style, were challenged by rival Weatherford U.S. LP. The panel found that two printed publications from 1982 and 1998, cited as Smalley and Abdrakhmanov, teach...

