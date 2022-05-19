3rd Circ. Won't Revive Federal Claim On Pharma Accreditation

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 19, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday ruled that wholesale pharmaceutical distributors Oak Drugs Inc. and PriMed Pharmaceuticals LLC cannot sue a private entity for alleged federal due process violations stemming from delaying their industry accreditation, reasoning that constitutional claims are only applicable when a state actor is involved. A three-judge appellate panel held that while the distributors made solid allegations that pharmacy benefit manager OptumRx's policy that its network pharmacies buy drugs from wholesalers accredited by National Association of Boards of Pharmacies — and the NABP's delay in accrediting Oak Drugs and PriMed — cost them business, the distributors had no valid...

