Fed. Circ. Revives Google Bid To Ax Voice Patents At PTAB

By Adam Lidgett (May 19, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has thrown out Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions denying Google's attempts to invalidate a pair of voice technology patents owned by a Wi-LAN subsidiary, reviving the tech giant's challenge to the patents. A three-judge circuit panel on Thursday vacated PTAB decisions that found Google failed to prove the invalidity of U.S. Patent Nos. 6,851,115 and 7,069,560, which are owned by Wi-LAN subsidiary IPA Technologies Inc. The panel said the PTAB didn't properly sort out conflicting testimony when it found that the references Google relied on were not prior art and remanded the case for further proceedings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS