Teacher Says She Was Barred At Disabled Daughters' School

By Matthew Santoni (May 19, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A substitute teacher says she was discriminated against when her Western Pennsylvania school district refused to let her teach in the same building where her two daughters with disabilities attended classes, since administrators told her that would be "detrimental" to them, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday. Michele Klingensmith said the Armstrong School District barred her from substituting at Shannock Valley Elementary while her daughters, who are autistic, were students there. When they graduated up to West Shamokin Junior/Senior High School, Klingensmith was barred from teaching at the new school, she said. "Similarly situated teachers and substitute teachers were permitted...

