Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Teacher Says She Was Barred At Disabled Daughters' School

By Matthew Santoni (May 19, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A substitute teacher says she was discriminated against when her Western Pennsylvania school district refused to let her teach in the same building where her two daughters with disabilities attended classes, since administrators told her that would be "detrimental" to them, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday.

Michele Klingensmith said the Armstrong School District barred her from substituting at Shannock Valley Elementary while her daughters, who are autistic, were students there. When they graduated up to West Shamokin Junior/Senior High School, Klingensmith was barred from teaching at the new school, she said.

"Similarly situated teachers and substitute teachers were permitted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!