Senate Panel Deadlocks On Biden's Pick For EEOC

By Anne Cullen (May 25, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's nomination of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC partner Kalpana Kotagal to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission stalled Wednesday after a Senate panel deadlocked on a vote to advance her nomination. Republicans on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee unanimously opposed Kotagal's nomination during a closed executive session, resulting in an 11-11 vote. The tie delays but does not halt her nomination, as it requires an additional procedural step before she can be confirmed. EEOC nominee Kalpana Kotagal, shown here at her confirmation hearing earlier this month, received a straight party-line vote Wednesday by the...

