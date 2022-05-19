Justices Told Fraud Tainted Vascepa Patent Invalidations

By Dani Kass (May 19, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A group made largely of Amarin shareholders has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to override the invalidation of patents covering the company's blockbuster cardiovascular drug Vascepa, claiming both a Nevada federal judge and the Federal Circuit allowed fraud within the case. EPA Drug Initiative II's petition on Monday argues it was wrongly forbidden from intervening in the patent suit between Amarin and generic-drug makers Hikma and Dr. Reddy's, and that its evidence of fraud during the litigation has not been sufficiently reviewed. The petition, docketed Wednesday, requests summary reversal, in the hopes of restoring Amarin's patents. "Petitioner is not asking this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS