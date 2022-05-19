Procopio Adds Life Sciences IP Attorney From Snell & Wilmer

By James Mills (May 19, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Procopio Cory Hargreaves & Savitch LLP said Thursday that it is expanding its intellectual property team by adding a former Snell & Wilmer LLP attorney specializing in patents as a partner in San Diego. Jeffrey Morton, who spent six years at Snell & Wilmer, has joined Procopio Cory in Del Mar Heights, one of the firm's two offices in San Diego. He primarily handles life science and medical technology issues for both mature and emerging companies. He specializes in patents and building patent portfolios and has extensive patent experience in genomics, immunology and gene editing. Morton has a Ph.D. in immunology,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS