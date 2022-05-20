K&L Gates Adds Ex-State Street, Fintech Compliance Pro

By Katryna Perera (May 20, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has added a former Goodwin Procter LLP associate who has held in-house roles with private companies as a partner in its Boston office, joining its payments, banking regulation and consumer financial services practice. Grant Butler brings almost 15 years of experience in financial services regulation, corporate governance, compliance and M&A matters to K&L Gates, according to a Thursday announcement from the firm. Before joining K&L Gates, Butler held in-house roles with financial services company State Street and private student loan operator Cognition Financial, which was formerly known as The First Marblehead Corp. According to Butler's LinkedIn profile, he served as State Street's...

