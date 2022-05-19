Ga. Sheriff Tells 11th Circ. He's Immune From Pay Suit

By Caleb Drickey (May 19, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A Georgia sheriff told the Eleventh Circuit that as an agent of the state he's immune to deputies' federal labor law claims that he illegally forced them to work on call without pay, fighting their bid to overturn a district court ruling in the sheriff's favor. In a Wednesday brief, Macon-Bibb County Sheriff David Davis told the appeals court that the state entrusted him to set compensation policies and procedures that would allow his department to best enforce the law, and that a lower court correctly held that his deputies could not sue him for allegedly violating the Fair Labor Standards...

