Soccer Wife Accused Of Being 'Unreliable' In Libel Trial

By Sophia Dourou (May 19, 2022, 5:34 PM BST) -- A lawyer for Coleen Rooney accused a fellow soccer wife of "regularly leaking information" to British tabloids as evidence that she shared posts from Rooney's private Instagram account with two journalists as a libel trial entered its final day on Thursday. Coleen Rooney's lawyer has accused a fellow soccer wife at the told the High Court of "regularly leaking information" to newspapers as a libel trial entered its final day. Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) David Sherborne, counsel for Rooney, argued that Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, was in a "unique position" to leak information to...

