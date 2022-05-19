Pot Co. Seeks Atty Fees In Kickback Case Against LA Suburb

By Sam Reisman (May 19, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company From The Earth is seeking nearly $60,000 in attorney fees from a Los Angeles suburb after beating back the city's year-long attempt to nix a lawsuit the company filed over a purported kickback scheme tied to the issuance of cannabis licenses. In a motion filed Monday in Los Angeles state court, From The Earth LLC argued it was owed the fees after defeating Commerce, California's attempt to dismiss the case under a state statute designed to quickly kill lawsuits filed with the intent of censoring speech. The city filed its motion to dismiss the cannabis company's lawsuit under California's...

