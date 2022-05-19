Sioux Tribe Sues SD County Over Delayed Redistricting Plan

By Craig Clough (May 19, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A Sioux tribe sued a South Dakota county Wednesday in federal court for allegedly delaying a new redistricting plan for the county's board of commissioners, claiming Native Americans will be deprived of their voting rights until 2026 due to the unnecessary postponement. The lawsuit from the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe against Lyman County and its five-member board of commissioners claims no Native American has ever been elected to the board despite comprising nearly 40% of the population because of the long-standing policy of at-large elections in the county. Recent election changes and a redistricting plan may finally result in Native Americans...

