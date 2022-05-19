Chubb Investors Split On Approving 2 Climate Proposals

By Eli Flesch (May 19, 2022, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Chubb shareholders on Thursday approved a proposal to require the insurance company to report how it plans to measure and reduce emissions associated with its underwriting, but rejected a second proposal seeking new climate policies. The approved proposal, which was put forward by the shareholder advocacy organization As You Sow, would require Chubb to detail policies it has in place toward helping limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The second proposal, brought by Green Century Capital Management, would have required Chubb to adopt new underwriting policies that don't support new fossil fuel supplies. Chubb shareholders adopted a...

