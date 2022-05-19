Utilities Say They Need To End Talen Energy Coal Plant Row

By Rick Archer (May 19, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A group of Pacific Northwest utilities are asking the Texas bankruptcy judge overseeing Talen Energy Supply's Chapter 11 case to lift the stay of litigation involving the electricity retailer to allow them to sort out a dispute over control of a Montana power plant they mutually own. In a motion filed Wednesday, the four utilities said they need to be able to continue the litigation involving Talen in order to break a yearlong "logjam" produced by Montana state law that has prevented them from arbitrating their dispute over the possibility of shutting down the plant in question. According to the motion,...

