NY Cannabis Regulators Approve 3rd Tranche Of Pot Growers

By Sam Reisman (May 19, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- New York's cannabis regulators on Thursday approved an additional 58 farmers' applications to begin growing cannabis for the Empire State's forthcoming adult-use market. The approval by the Cannabis Control Board, or CCB, at its 10th meeting marks the third tranche of new licenses to be issued for the state's recreational cannabis market since the drug became legal just over a year ago. In April, the regulators approved 52 farmers' applications, the first to be granted, followed by an additional 36 at the beginning of May. With the approvals Thursday, 146 farmers in total have been approved to grow adult-use cannabis in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS