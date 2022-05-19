Feds Ink $27.7M Deal For Waste Cleanup At Ohio Landfill

By Morgan Conley (May 19, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Chemical Waste Management Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., PPG Industries Inc., and a handful of other companies have agreed to commit at least $27.7 million toward cleaning up hazardous substances at an Ohio landfill, according to a consent decree filed Thursday. The group of companies, which also includes International Paper Co. and Worthington Cylinder Corp., reached a settlement with the federal government to resolve Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act claims alleging they are liable for the costs of cleaning up hazardous substances at the Tremont Barrel Fill Superfund Site in west-central Ohio. The companies didn't admit any liability or...

