FDA Defeats Ban On Warning Of Veterinary Pharmacy's Drugs

By Bill Wichert (May 19, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday escaped a temporary ban on it warning the public about allegedly insanitary conditions at a veterinary compounding pharmacy's facility, with a New Jersey federal judge finding she could not review a statement that has yet to be released. U.S. District Judge Karen M. Williams lifted a temporary restraining order she entered after Wedgewood Village Pharmacy LLC launched a May 5 complaint seeking to block the FDA from issuing a so-called Section 705(b) notice following an inspection of the Swedesboro, New Jersey, facility. She also refused to issue a preliminary injunction barring a notice....

