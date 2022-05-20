Feds Charge Biz Owners For International Stolen iPhones Plot

By Madeline Lyskawa (May 20, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Two North Carolina business owners have been hit with federal charges accusing them of selling and shipping stolen Apple iPhones and other electronic devices to domestic and international consumers. U.S. Attorney Dena J. King announced the charges Thursday against Hamzeh Jamal Alasfar and Tayseer Issam Alkhayyat. The indictment described the men as having purchased thousands of fraudulently acquired iPhones and other electronic devices that they then sold between 2013 and early 2020. In the last year of the scheme alone, the pair sold more than 20,000 new iPhones, many of which they knew were stolen, the indictment alleged. At the same...

