EdTech Providers Can't Ignore Kids' Privacy Rules, FTC Warns

By Allison Grande (May 19, 2022, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday stepped up its efforts to protect children online, warning that it won't hesitate to go after education technology companies that fail to protect students' privacy and revealing that it will hold an October workshop to explore how businesses advertise to kids. At its latest open commission meeting, the five FTC commissioners unanimously voted to adopt a new policy statement on education technology and the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The four-page statement declared that the privacy law's limitations on the collection, use and retention of kids' data, as well as its data security requirements, apply with...

