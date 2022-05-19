Pasadena Pot Licensing Suits Can Proceed, Calif. Panel Says

By Lauren Berg (May 19, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court on Thursday said a cannabis company can pursue three lawsuits challenging the city of Pasadena's recreational marijuana licensing process as inconsistent and arbitrary, rejecting two rivals' assertions that the claims seeking to upend their applications are based on protected speech. The three-judge panel with California's Second District Court of Appeal affirmed in three unpublished opinions a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge's decisions keeping alive SweetFlower Pasadena LLC's three lawsuits, rejecting moves by its rivals Integral Associates Dena LLC and Harvest of Pasadena LLC to strike claims that their applications were invalid under the city's own rules....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS