MyPillow CEO Sanctioned For Claims In Voting Machines Case

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 20, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has sanctioned MyPillow founder Mike Lindell and dismissed his claims against Dominion and Smartmatic, the voting technology companies who are suing Lindell for defamation after he said on television that they had contributed to election fraud. Under an order Thursday from U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, Lindell will have to drop his third-party suit against Smartmatic and pay the company the costs it accrued while defending itself. Additionally, Lindell's counterclaims against Dominion Voting Systems and its public relations firm Hamilton Place Strategies will not go forward. In the ruling, the judge called Lindell's suit against Smartmatic "frivolous"...

